Head to Head Analysis: United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of United States Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United States Cellular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United States Cellular and Siyata Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular $4.02 billion 0.67 $127.00 million $1.44 21.77 Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United States Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares United States Cellular and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular 4.48% 4.24% 2.17% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United States Cellular and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular 0 1 4 1 3.00 Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

United States Cellular presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.57%. Given United States Cellular’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Summary

United States Cellular beats Siyata Mobile on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards. In addition, the company offers assortment of consumer electronics consisting of headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products, such as cameras, sensors, and thermostats. It serves customers with 4.9 million connections in 20 states, including retail consumers, governments, and business customers. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as website and telesales. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

