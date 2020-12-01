Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,168 shares of company stock worth $14,449,838. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Twitter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

