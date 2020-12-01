Critical Survey: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Broadcom and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 26 0 2.87 SMART Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $390.72, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. Given SMART Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Broadcom.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 10.70% 32.44% 10.15% SMART Global -0.10% 16.80% 5.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and SMART Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 7.19 $2.72 billion $17.41 23.07 SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.67 -$1.14 million $1.81 16.96

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadcom beats SMART Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The company also offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; and optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. In addition, it provides mainframe and enterprise software solution and cybersecurity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company has a collaboration agreement with Liqid Inc. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

