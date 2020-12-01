Head to Head Analysis: Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 7.77% 5.59% 3.18% Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Bally’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $249.17 million 4.05 $31.82 million $1.94 28.46 Bally’s $523.58 million 2.59 $55.13 million $1.81 24.55

Bally’s has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Monarch Casino & Resort and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bally’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus target price of $50.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.37%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Bally’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Bally’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 37 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 740 slot machines; 14 table games; a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant; a snack bar; and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

