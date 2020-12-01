Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $58.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $59.10 million. HealthStream posted sales of $62.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $241.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.01 million to $242.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $222.86 million, with estimates ranging from $214.92 million to $230.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 22.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 52.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 147,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

