Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.32 Million

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce sales of $506.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.83 million. TTEC posted sales of $461.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TTEC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49.

TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

