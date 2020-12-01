Contrasting The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) and Linde (NYSE:LIN)

The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) and Linde (NYSE:LIN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of The General Chemical Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Linde shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The General Chemical Group and Linde, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The General Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Linde 0 4 19 0 2.83

Linde has a consensus price target of $248.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.19%. Given Linde’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Linde is more favorable than The General Chemical Group.

Risk & Volatility

The General Chemical Group has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The General Chemical Group and Linde’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Linde $28.23 billion 4.77 $2.29 billion $7.34 34.93

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than The General Chemical Group.

Profitability

This table compares The General Chemical Group and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A Linde 8.37% 8.27% 4.79%

Summary

Linde beats The General Chemical Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The General Chemical Group

The General Chemical Group Inc. produces and markets soda ash and calcium chloride. It caters to glass, water treatment, detergent, paper, food, and highway and road maintenance industries. The General Chemical Group Inc. was formerly known as NHO, Inc. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, food, beverage carbonation, fiber-optics, steel making, aerospace, chemicals, and water treatment industries. Linde plc was founded in 1879 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

