Analysts Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.65 Million

Brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to announce $50.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.60 million and the highest is $50.70 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $59.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $218.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $247.45 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $259.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.

TWIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

TWIN stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 810,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 110,323 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

