CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report $646.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $672.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $619.08 million. CAE posted sales of $699.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CAE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

