Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.64 Million

Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report $494.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.98 million and the highest is $497.29 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $745.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million.

CCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 806,101 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 527,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $705.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

