$42.30 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce $42.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the highest is $42.60 million. TechTarget reported sales of $35.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $144.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $145.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $159.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.90 million to $161.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $3,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,145 shares of company stock worth $10,034,764. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 664,105 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $28,380,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth $6,836,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 165,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 0.92. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

