TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post $509.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $719.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

TTMI opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

