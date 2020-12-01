Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) – Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

RSI opened at C$5.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of $577.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

