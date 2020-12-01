Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn $6.38 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.