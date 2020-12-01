Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,230 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,918.46 ($64.26).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 4,834 ($63.16) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,656.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,634.26. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

