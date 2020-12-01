CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.67.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $153.28 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.85 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $3,012,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,342 shares of company stock valued at $121,595,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 469.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

