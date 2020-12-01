PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.45.

PTCT opened at $62.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $349,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $256,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $179,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,369. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2,111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

