SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCPL. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. SciPlay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in SciPlay by 44.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SciPlay by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 109,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.