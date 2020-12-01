Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $267.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $247.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $227.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.