HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 525 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 388.25 ($5.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 352.53.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

