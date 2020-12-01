AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,462.35 ($110.56).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,880.73 ($102.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,183.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,449. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

