AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020


UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,462.35 ($110.56).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,880.73 ($102.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,183.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,449. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

