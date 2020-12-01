The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,480 ($71.60) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,821.36 ($62.99).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,605.41 ($60.17) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,650.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,537.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a GBX 37.46 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

