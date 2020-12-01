Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

FRA WAF opened at €122.20 ($143.76) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.82.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

