Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beazley plc (BEZ.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 454.38 ($5.94).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 365.40 ($4.77) on Monday. Beazley plc has a twelve month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99). The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 338.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 385.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52.

In other Beazley plc (BEZ.L) news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery bought 9,700 shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £29,973 ($39,159.92). Also, insider Sally Lake purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £19,863.25 ($25,951.46). Insiders have purchased 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,591 in the last three months.

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

