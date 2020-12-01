Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.99) price target on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.99) target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 966.80 ($12.63).

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) stock opened at GBX 1,083.14 ($14.15) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 951.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 840.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -12.82. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,449 ($18.93).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

