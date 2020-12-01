Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 715 at Barclays

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LON:BOY opened at GBX 713 ($9.32) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 703.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 622.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bodycote plc has a 12 month low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 975 ($12.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £20,310 ($26,535.15).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

