Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.22.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

