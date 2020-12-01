Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,925 at Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPX. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,034.58 ($118.04).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) stock opened at £111.35 ($145.48) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a twelve month high of £121.05 ($158.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is £114.46 and its 200 day moving average is £105.74. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

