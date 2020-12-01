Rotork plc (ROR.L)’s (ROR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork plc (ROR.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 269 ($3.51).

LON ROR opened at GBX 300.75 ($3.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. Rotork plc has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 342.90 ($4.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

