Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Price Target Increased to GBX 500 by Analysts at Barclays

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LON VSVS opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. Vesuvius plc has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 514.50 ($6.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

