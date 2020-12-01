Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $153.87.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,564,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,234,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,806 shares of company stock worth $43,181,968 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

