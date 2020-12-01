NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) PT Lowered to GBX 72

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.94) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.63. NewRiver REIT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.2 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 25 conveniently located retail parks and over 700 community pubs.

