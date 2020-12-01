Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock.

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) stock opened at GBX 666.50 ($8.71) on Monday. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.32). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 596.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 574.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.33%.

In other Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) news, insider Mark Allan bought 45,695 shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

About Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

