Hexagon AB (publ)’s (HXGBY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $82.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.