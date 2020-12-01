Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.