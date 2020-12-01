Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingspan Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $89.17 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

