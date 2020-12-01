Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.