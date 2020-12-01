Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

