Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.52

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $14.98. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 120,349 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 46.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 763,588 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 103,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

