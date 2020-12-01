Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.52

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $14.98. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 120,349 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 46.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 763,588 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 103,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.
