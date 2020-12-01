CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.72. CytRx shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 40,151 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed chemotherapeutic agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor.

