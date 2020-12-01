NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.40

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.40 and traded as high as $93.15. NetEase shares last traded at $90.37, with a volume of 3,170,313 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.60 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

