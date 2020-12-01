Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.09

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $22.97. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,008,255 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The firm has a market cap of $890.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,620,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,930,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,538,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,923,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

