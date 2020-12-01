(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.07

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.07 and traded as high as $80.72. (MOG.A) shares last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 121,333 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of (MOG.A) in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. (MOG.A)’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

About (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

