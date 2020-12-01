China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.75. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 6,833 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Green Agriculture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

