ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.25

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $12.93. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 7,188,741 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 838.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,933,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,813,000 after acquiring an additional 260,296 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth about $58,082,000. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.