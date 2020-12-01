Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.48. Teekay shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 591,992 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Teekay by 1,109.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 496,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 455,174 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Teekay by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teekay by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

