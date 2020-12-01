Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.48. Teekay shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 591,992 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.40.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
