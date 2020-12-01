JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.62

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $5.39. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 478,519 shares traded.

JAKK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The company has a market cap of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.53. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. Research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

