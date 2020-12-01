Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.94.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

