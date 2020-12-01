Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.84

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.84 and traded as high as $18.60. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 163,606 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.629 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

