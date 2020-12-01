Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.98. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 316,839 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.98.
Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($6.44). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2,891.20% and a negative net margin of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.
About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)
Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.
