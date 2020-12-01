Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.38

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $7.89. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 70,712 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

